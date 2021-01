Actor Chuck Lamb who has become famous for his multiple roles as the “dead body guy” in a number of films and television shows, told 60 Second Docs (previously) why he chose this particular field as a profession.

Florida man Chuck Lamb, aka the “Dead Body Guy”, says he has no talent. But as a professional dead body covered in the media 400+ times — including for his role in ThanksKilling, he’s living his dreams.