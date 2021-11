Man Magically Turns Into Inanimate Objects As He Falls

Talented top motion animator Kevin Parry put together an amusing compilation that shows him magically turning into a variety of random inanimate objects as he falls down. His transformations include a pumpkin, a banana, red balloons, and a hat full of snow.

Magically Turning Into Random Objects

Parry shared how he achieved these effects through stop motion animation.

A lot of people asked how I made this one.

via Everlasting Blort