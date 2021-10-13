Man Turns His Cat Into a LEGO Sculpture

British vlogger Half-Asleep Chris (previously), who loves making videos about his cats, decided to turn his beautiful black cat Ralph into a LEGO sculpture. Ralph proved to be a bit difficult to capture, but eventually, Chris was able to recreate him in both mosaic and in 3D form. While Ralph wasn’t too impressed with his likeness, little sis Bella was.

I Turned My Cat Into Lego! Using several thousand Lego bricks, I built a life-size replica of my cat Ralph. I call him… Rolf! I also built Lego Mosaics of Ralph & Bella, and used it as an excuse to visit Legoland!