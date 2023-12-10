Devoted Man Teaches Duck to Swim

Ben Afquack, the rescued duck who played the drums with his feet, lives in Minnesota with his devoted human Derek Johnson. Johnson explains how he had to teach Ben how to swim because his natural instincts didn’t kick in at first.

He had never been in a lake before, so the first time we put him in water. He got out of the water so quickly but then I got in the water with him, then he was totally cool with it. He is definitely the happiest duck in the world. He tried something new and it quickly became his favorite thing.

Since that time, Ben, Derek, and Derek’s wife have become inseparable, going everywhere and doing everything together.