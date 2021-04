While a man named Tim was relaxing inside his house, a wild turkey walked to his front porch and began pecking at the welcome mat that was laid out on the ground. Not wanting the bird to make off with his belongings, Tim used the intercom function on his video doorbell to loudly shoo the turkey away.

