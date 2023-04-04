Compassionate Man Jumps Into Canal to Save Drowning Baby Fox

A compassionate man named Russ Bellingham jumped fully clothed into the Grand Union Canal at Market Harborough, Leicestershire, England, to save a troubled baby fox from certain drowning. Bellingham’s fashionable niece Seycha, who was walking with him that day, captured footage of the amazing rescue with the tagline, “Not all heroes wear capes”. A truer statement has never been made. Bellingham told the Harborough Mail that he had no regrets.

Luckily I was in the right place at the right time. I didn’t think twice as soon as I saw the poor thing in the water. I leapt straight in because the fox cub could have died. …And I’d like to think that the vast majority of people would have done exactly the same as me.