Man Plays an Adorable Game of Peek-A-Boo With Shy Little Owl Sitting in a Flower Pot

While visiting the Bridlington Birds of Prey and Animal Park near East Yorkshire, England, a Sheffield man named Michael Stephenson came across a shy little owl sitting inside a flower pot. As Stephenson got closer, the owl peeped out from the top and then sunk back into the pot over and again in an adorable ah-hoc game of peek-a-boo. Stephenson told Caters News that he was thrilled to have captured the interaction.
The 51-year-old said he could barely contain himself when he captured the bird’s hilarious antics on camera and said that even as a grown man it was the ‘cutest thing he’d ever seen’