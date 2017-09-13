Michigan Man Lifts a 20 Ton Block by Hand Using Wood, Pebbles, Counterweights, and Human Power

Mystery History takes a look at a builder from Michigan who figured out how to use ancient technology to move and lift a giant 20 ton stone block by hand using wood, pebbles, counterweights, and his own human power.

