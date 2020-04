Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Dutch reporter and TV host Jeroen Gortworst hilariously enjoyed a glass of wine as he plane appeared to begin its final descent into Princess Juliana International Airport in Saint Martin. Gotworst ensured that his passport was readily at hand before he folded up his seatback table before finishing the last of his drink.

Fellow TV host Fred van Leer captured this elusive event in its entirety.