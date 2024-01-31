Man Creates Elaborate Hummingbird Feeder Costumes

Park ranger James T. Manzolillo (Manzo), who is known as Hum Daddy dresses up in elaborate nature-enhanced costumes he’s created in order to encourage hummingbirds to sip from the feeder attached to his face or body. He further explained that he likes to dress up in items that hummingbirds would naturally be attracted to.

I started creating these elaborate costumes. I really wanted to attract as many as possible and hummingbirds are attracted to bright colors and flowers, so a lot of my costumes have just that. I’ve done so many wild and crazy costumes now, it’s become this alter ego of mine.

According to Manzo, the birds helped him far more than he feels he’s helped them.

My infatuation with hummingbirds led to a lot of good things. It led to me learning how to be a wildlife rehabber and educator through the National Park Service, it makes me feel fulfilled. I also then got married and we bought our very first home…I have a bath for them that bubbles. My life is so different now because of hummingbirds. I’m going to continue befriending and advocating for hummingbirds whenever I can.

He’s also been known to encourage others to do the same.