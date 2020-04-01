Man Builds a Tiny Picnic Table and Attaches It to a Wooden Fence For Squirrels to Use While Eating

A hungry little squirrel enjoyed a midday snack from a red bowl while sitting at a tiny picnic table that was attached to a wooden fence. This adorable set was built by Rick Kalinowski, the proprietor of Rick’s Plumbing, Cooling and Heating in Haverford, Pennsylvania, who posted a series of photos showing his picnic table in use.

The response to his post was so overwhelming, that Kalinowski decided to through his Etsy store. Those interested can buy an assembled table, a picnic table kit and/or a pattern for building the table.