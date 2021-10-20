Man and His Dog Play an Adorable Version of the Game ‘Red Light, Green Light’ From ‘Squid Game’

An incredibly intelligent Border Collie/Blue Merle mix named Pedrusco adorably played the game “Red Light Green Light” from Squid Game with his human. When his human turned his back and whistled “red light, green light, one, two, three” (mugunghwa kkoci pieot seumnida) like the giant doll from the Netflix series, Pedrusco moved a few steps. Then when his human turned around, Pedrusco froze in place.

According to his human, Pedrusco learned the game very quickly.

Me and my dog Pedrusco played this game one afternoon, he learned it so fast and he really loves to do new tricks.