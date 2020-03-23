Police in Mallorca Entertain Quarantined Citizens With a Lively Street Performance of a Children’s Song

A pair of police cars drove down an empty street in Mallorca, Spain during the country’s lockdown and turned on the siren to get everyone’s attention. Once the quarantined citizens opened their windows and doors, the police officers exited the car, including one with a guitar. They then began performing a lively children’s song, involving and entertaining the bored residents at their homes.

The police might be very strict here in Mallorca about keeping us in, but they are doing their best also to break our boredom.

Thanks David Klass!