Making of the Daft Punk ‘Around the World’ Music Video

The now-defunct band Daft Punk released a fascinating look inside the making of the iconic music video for their 1997 hit “Around the World”, which was directed by legendary filmmaker Michel Gondry. The video reveals how the camera angles, choreography, lighting and costumes were all determined to result in such uniquely powerful visuals throughout the video.

Gondry also provides commentary about his direction for the video (in French with English subtitles).

Here’s the official music video for the song.

via Boing Boing