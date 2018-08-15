Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

The Creative Strategies Used to Make Music for Super Nintendo Despite Severe Space Limitations

by at on

The very insightful video blogger and web producer Evan Puschak aka The Nerdwriter took a nostalgic look at Super Nintendo games of the past, how theme music was written for the games and the very creative strategies employed by composers to work within the restrictive space limitations of just 64kb of RAM.

the Super Nintendo was a restrictive system for composers there’s no doubt, but as with anything limitation breeds creativity. And just because the sound system consists of two chips, 64 kilobytes of RAM and a lot of hexadecimal code doesn’t mean it can’t make beautiful music



Subscribe to Laughing Squid by Email


Sign up and you'll receive a daily email each featuring all of the blog posts we publish each day.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP