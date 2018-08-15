The Creative Strategies Used to Make Music for Super Nintendo Despite Severe Space Limitations

The very insightful video blogger and web producer Evan Puschak aka The Nerdwriter took a nostalgic look at Super Nintendo games of the past, how theme music was written for the games and the very creative strategies employed by composers to work within the restrictive space limitations of just 64kb of RAM.

the Super Nintendo was a restrictive system for composers there’s no doubt, but as with anything limitation breeds creativity. And just because the sound system consists of two chips, 64 kilobytes of RAM and a lot of hexadecimal code doesn’t mean it can’t make beautiful music