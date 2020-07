Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Dutch artist and teacher Ruud van Koningsbrugge shared how to make colorful birds out of recycled snack cardboard boxes with just a glue gun and a bit of patience.

Decorative birds made from reused cardboard boxes from cookies, tea, frozen vegetables, breakfast cereals. Not even scissors are needed. Just a glue gun, and crafty fingers.

He also sells a number of his recycled cardboard birds and other animals through his Etsy shop.

via Technabob