Artisan Candy Maker Hand Rolls a Giant Eight Pound Candy Cane for an Elderly Elephant Named Shirley

In 2012, an artisan candy maker at Lofty Pursuits in Tallahassee, Florida hand rolled a giant eight pound candy cane for a then 69 year old Indian elephant named Shirley who lives at Wild Adventures in Valdosta, Georgia. As he worked, the candy maker explained to an audience of inquisitive children that sugar cane and peppermint are native foods to Indian elephants, so the treat would be both yummy and healthy for the elderly pachyderm.

Needless to say, Shirley quite enjoyed the minty treat after she broke it in half with her magnificent feet.