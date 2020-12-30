Seven Creative Makers Bid a Fitting Farewell to 2020

Seven rather audacious makers saw it quite fitting to bid the seemingly interminable year of 2020 a rather memorable goodbye. These not so fond farewells include a burning 3D printed 2020 candle by Becky Stern, an exploding flame board by Ian Charnas, an unraveling 2020 face mask by Natasha (TechnoChic), a spit-roasted effigy of 2020 made from cheese by Hannah Makes, an Internet Controlled 2020 Smusher by 8 Bits and a Byte, and a robotic food chopper by Make It and Fake It. Needless to say, each maker found a very creative way to extinguish this dumpster fire of a year forever.

Each project build is part of a “Bye Bye 2020” playlist on YouTube.

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips