Maintenance Rigger Captures Dizzying Footage of Himself Climbing the Spire of NYC’s Chrysler Building

James Marksbury, a high-climbing master rigger from ColeNYC, who was performing routine maintenance work on the Chrysler Building in New York City, captured rather dizzying footage of himself while he was strapped inside a harness and climbing to the very top of the steep spire that tops the iconic skyscraper. Marksbury stated that he was inspecting stainless steel panels from the very top of the building down to the 72nd floor.

A chopper from ABC7 also spotted Marksbury and co-worker Zack Cole walking atop the spire.



