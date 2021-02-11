A Handy Subscription-Based Hand Sanitizer Dispenser That Magnetically Attaches to MagSafe iPhones

Matt Benedetto of the hilarious self-explanatory parody products site Unnecessary Inventions (previously) has very cleverly conceived the very handy “MagSanitize Pro”, a rather relevant, albeit faux, hand sanitizer dispenser that seamlessly attaches to the back of MagSafe iPhones. This pairing allows the user to frequently sanitize their hands while “on a call…browsing the web…investing in Game Stop”.

The sanitizer refills are available by subscription for just $44.69 per week.