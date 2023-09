Gorgeous Macro Timelapse of Crystals Being Formed

Photographer Jens Heidler of Another Perspective captured a gorgeous macro timelapse featuring crystals being formed out of a combination of water, alcohol, Vitamin C, and the amino acid Beta Analin. Heidler subjected the formulation to different temperatures to get different results.

By changing the mixture and temperature new formations will appears every time. I took several hundreds of videos and each became a unique piece of art.