Photographer Captures Striking Macro Images of Individual Snowflakes With Colorful Patterns Inside

At first, this was a little hard to believe. How could this be possible? Having seen thousands of snowflakes of all varieties, where has this mysterious color come from? The solution is simple, though the conditions required are rare: thin film interference. As a snowflake grows it often creates a cavity or bubble inside of it where the inner side of the crystal grows slower than the top and bottom edge. This forces the layers of ice on either side of the bubble to be incredibly thin, so much so that light will interfere with itself.

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!