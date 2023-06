Fascinating Macro Footage of Growing Tadpoles

Photographer Jens Heidler of Another Perspective captured fascinating macro footage of tiny tadpoles as they grew into frogs. Using 100:1 magnification, Heidler filmed the tadpoles’ developing bones, cells, skin, and the blood that runs through their veins in incredible detail.

Never seen before Footage of a Tadpole! In this extreme macro frog video you can see the blood flow of a living frog. As the tail is translucent it is possible to even film the moving blood cells inside the frog veins.