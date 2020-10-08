Macaulay Culkin Wears a Very Meta Mask of Kevin McCallister Screaming in the 1990 Film ‘Home Alone’

The very funny Macaulay Culkin shared a rather meta photo of himself wearing a mask that had the image of his younger self as Kevin McCallister from the 1990 film Home Alone. The image was taken from the scene when Kevin realizes his family has left without him while he was in the bathroom, causing him to let out the iconic scream with his hands held up to his face.

Just staying Covid-safe by wearing the flayed skin of my younger self. Don’t forget to wear your masks, kids.

Here’s the original scene from the film.