Mac Lethal Performs an Insanely Fast Tongue Twister Rap That Features Every Letter of the Alphabet

Prolific rapper Mac Lethal, who previously performed an impossibly fast tongue twister rap using every letter of the alphabet in 2014, did a second pass at the same in 2020 with updated references. The entire rap, which took 77 takes, was performed in less than three minutes.

I annihilate the alphabet

I’m acting like an alien

Abusive with abilities

Acrobatic agility

An argyle alligator with aluminum axles

Ate all of Amy Adams Adam’s apple like an apple…

Here’s the original performance from 2014.

