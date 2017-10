On September 27, 2017, Tim Newton of Anchorage, Alaska, awoke to strange noises he heard outside . When he went to investigate, he discovered a mama lynx and her seven adorable kits just hanging out on his back deck, exploring the environment. Being that Newton is a professional photographer, he immediately grabbed his camera and began capturing everything that was happening during this wonderful morning of surprises. From the photos, it looks like a good time was had by all.

