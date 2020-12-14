A Groovy Cover of the Iconic Bee Gees Song ‘Stayin’ Alive’ Played on Acoustic Guitar

The very talented Luca Stricagnoli (previously) got his groove going in a cover of the iconic Bee Gees song “Stayin’ Alive”. To get a real feel for the song, Stricagnoli dressed up in his Saturday Night Fever best, sporting a turtleneck, brown leather jacket, and large gold sunglasses. The video was filmed in an industrial area and in muted colors.

‘Stayin’ Alive’ by Bee Gees is a legendary song. I love it very much and finally, I decided to arrange it and share it with you guys. Meg and I tried to give this video a 70s feel, with a leather jacket, a particular kind of glasses and clothing, colors, and the grain. We are not Hollywood but hopefully, you can still feel the atmosphere.