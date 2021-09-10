Singer Accompanies Himself on a Low Bass A Cappella Cover of ‘House of the Rising Sun’ by The Animals

Singer Geoff Castellucci (previously) sat in a sparse, candle-lit room and performed a low bass, a cappella cover of the song “House of the Rising Sun” by The Animals utilizing his incredibly wide vocal range. The song focused around the bass vocals, but other versions of Castellucci provided beautifully layered harmonies while snapping in time to the beat.

“House of the Rising Sun” is a folk/blues song of mysterious origin. It seems to have popped up all over the world throughout history and over time has become the melody we know and love today. I hope you enjoyed this bass-ier version of it.