Busy Lovebirds Make New Feathers Out of Paper

An adorable pair of peach-faced lovebirds sat on the kitchen table and kept themselves busy making new feathers out of printer paper that their human had left for them. The pair diligently cut out “feathers” with their beaks and attached them to their respective backsides.

I always take videos of my Peach-faced Lovebird family with 5 love bird parrots.

According to the Smithsonian, there is actually an ancestral nesting reason behind all this busywork.