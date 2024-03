Lovebird Kicks Away Rubber Ducky From His Human’s Hands in a Fit of Jealous Rage

A beautiful blue lovebird named Ku-chan made his feelings perfectly clear when his human Bettyco was petting a tiny rubber ducky instead of him. In a fit of jealous rage, Ku-chan knocked the toy duck away from his human’s hand and offered his head instead.

Jealous parrot

Ku-Chan really doesn’t like that duck, as demonstrated in several situations.