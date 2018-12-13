A Giant Maine Coon Cat With Big Beautiful Fuzzy Paws

An absolutely gorgeous Maine coon cat named Lotus, who lives in Sweden with beloved humans and feline siblings, is quite a handful, quite literally. This very long, very furry cat takes up a lot of space, particularly when sharing the couch with said human, spilling over a living room chair or overfilling the bathroom sink.

While Lotus appears abnormally large, it all disappears once outside in the snow. Lotus’ big fuzzy paws and beautiful long hair keep kitty nice and toasty even when it’s cold and snowy. Big, beautiful Lotus.

via Bored Panda