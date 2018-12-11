Laughing Squid

A Determined Crocheted Dinosaur Unravels Himself to Save the Love of Its Life From Drowning in a Well

In the short animation “Lost and Found” by Australian filmmaker Goldy, a crocheted green dinosaur woke up from a good night’s sleep and blew a kiss to its longtime love, a crocheted fox who was tossing stones into the well. Unfortunately, a moving feature of the well knocked the fox fell off the edge and into the water. Seeing that there was no way out, the dinosaur found a nail and deliberately unraveled himself in order to provide a literal lifeline to the love of its life.

Lost & Found is a stop motion short film that tugs at the heartstrings. A knitted toy dinosaur must completely unravel itself to save the love of its life.

Behind-the-scenes footage showing how the animation was made.

