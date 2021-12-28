Enhanced Colorized Footage of a Bustling Downtown Los Angeles Street in the 1930s

Video restorer NASS has taken vintage 1930s footage of a bustling Los Angeles street and enhanced the color, sound, and general appearance. This includes boosting the footage speed to 60 fps, refining resolution to high-definition viewing, improving the brightness of the scene, and adding color and sound for ambiance

Fantastic shots of Los Angeles 1930s, we can clearly see what is happening in broad daylight, Scene Street.

NASS states that the colorization is not necessarily historically accurate, but provides understandable context.

Please, be aware that colorization colors are not real and fake, colorization was made only for the ambiance and do not represent real historical data.

The original footage came from longer black and white footage from A/V Geeks.

via Boing Boing