‘Lord of the Rings’ Reimagined as a Wes Anderson Film

Curious Refuge, who previously reimagined Star Wars as a Wes Anderson film, did the much same with the Lord of the Rings film series, reconceptualizing the Middle Earth tale in the distinctive palette, the minimalist look, and the quirky characters of Anderson‘s films.

Follow the adventures of Frodo Baggins, Gandalf, and the rest of the whimsical fellowship as they traverse a world filled with pastel-hued landscapes, symmetrical compositions, and quirky inhabitants. Witness the unlikely heroes face off against the dark forces of Sauron in a quest to destroy the One Ring, all while exuding the charm and quirkiness that can only be found in a Wes Anderson creation.