‘Lord of the Rings’ Superfan Spends Six Years Constructing an Energy Efficient Hobbit House

Jim Castigan, a construction professional and superfan of Lord of the Rings, spent six years constructing a Hobbit Hollow home of his dreams in the Dutchess County town of Pawling, New York. The house was originally intended as a shed, but Castigan continued on, turning it into an actual, energy efficient, tastefully appointed home.

After it was all finished, however, Castigan decided in April 2018 to put his beautiful Hobbit Home up for sale.

via Houzz, Inhabit