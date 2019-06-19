Wonderful Imaginary Insects Inspired by Looney Tunes Characters and Classic Horror Film Monsters

British artist Richard Wilkinson, who previously released very clever imaginary insects inspired by Star Wars characters, has gone on to create an additional series of imaginary insects that were inspired Looney Tunes characters (Insanusmelodiae).

Insanusmelodiae are one of the smallest families of the order Mantodae. Their distinctive characteristics include loud and often odd vocalizations and the very distinctive fast and erratic movements. The combination of these 2 primary behavioural characteristics is what gives them their Latinized name. Their feeding behaviour often involves stalking their prey for long periods of time and setting traps for their prey (although the latter rarely seems to produce results and is perhaps just a vestigial behaviour).