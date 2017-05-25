How the Self-Aware Superhero Film ‘Logan’ Revives the Myth of Hero by Acknowledging Its Fallibility

Video blogger and web producer Evan Puschak aka The Nerdwriter very thoughtfully examines the recently popular trend of superhero franchises and how the seemingly permanent infallibility of characters can become tiresome unless it is acknowledged. Puschak included such examples of such self-parody as the dry humor in Deadpool and the hopeless desolation of the title character in Logan.

In the end Logan makes the final turn into reaffirmation one last act of sacrificial heroics that reaffirms the myth even after exposing it as inadequate. You know it makes me wonder if this is the limit of superhero movies. It’s unclear whether a film that sought to fully demythologize this myth could ever really get made or if the genre itself is even mature enough to handle such a thing