Man Pretends to Load Cars Onto a Ferry by Hand

German filmmaker Erik Schmitt of Seven Elephants quite amusingly took advantage of the perspective given to him by height and pretended to be a giant who’s loading cars onto a ferry at the Norderny Island docks by hand.

It’s hard work but also oddly satisfying

Schmitt also used this perspective to move cars in traffic, particularly around traffic circles.

via Born in Space