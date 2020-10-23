Lizzo Teaches David Letterman How to Play the Flute

In a preview clip for the Netflix series, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, host David Letterman visits safely with the incredibly talented Lizzo, where she tried to show him how to play the flute. Letterman’s first try wasn’t bad, but he really impressed Lizzo when he started whistling through his hands. The two wound up playing a rather beautiful duet together that quickly devolved into “Jingle Bells”.

In this clip of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, Lizzo shows Dave how to play the flute. This season, Dave also sits down with Kim Kardashian West, Robert Downey Jr., and Dave Chappelle for in-depth conversations, combining humor and curiosity. All four episodes of the Netflix talk show series will be streaming on Netflix beginning October 21, 2020.

The two also recorded a song together, though Lizzo preferred that Letterman be more positive about himself.