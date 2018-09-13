A Stunning Live Stream of the Approaching Path of Hurricane Florence Near Cape Fear, North Carolina

The environmental channel Explore has put a number of live streaming cameras in various spots around the world including one on the Frying Pan Tower near the coastal town of Cape Fear, North Carolina. This particular video stream is very popular today as the people of southeast coast of the United States wait anxiously see when, where and how hard the approaching Hurricane Florence is going make landfall.

Hurricane Florence is heading towards the Carolinas & it’s promising to be a big one with storm surges, heavy rains, and winds up to 125 mph. If you’re along the coast, stay safe.