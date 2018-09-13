A Stunning Live Stream of the Approaching Path of Hurricane Florence Near Cape Fear, North Carolina

The environmental channel Explore has put a number of live streaming cameras in various spots around the world including one on the Frying Pan Tower near the coastal town of Cape Fear, North Carolina. This particular video stream is very popular today as the people of southeast coast of the United States wait anxiously see when, where and how hard the approaching Hurricane Florence is going make landfall.
Hurricane Florence is heading towards the Carolinas & it’s promising to be a big one with storm surges, heavy rains, and winds up to 125 mph. If you’re along the coast, stay safe.
#HurricaneFlorence is picking up. Watch live here: https://t.co/bSVNlK7ZC7 pic.twitter.com/wpcJYb4Bt1
— explore.org (@exploreorg) September 13, 2018
Flash flooding and storm surge are the immediate threats with #Florence, but longer-term river flooding will also become an issue in the coming days. This map denotes rivers currently forecast to flood. Check the latest at https://t.co/w3QP8cmShp pic.twitter.com/xLN3nv986L
— NWS (@NWS) September 13, 2018