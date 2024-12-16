The Classic MTV Series ‘Liquid Television’ Is Available to Watch for Free on YouTube and the Internet Archive
Episodes of the incredibly influential underground animation series Liquid Television, which ran on MTV from 1991 to 1995, are available to watch for free on YouTube and on the Internet Archive.
This series launched a number of original cartoons, the most famous being Beavis and Butt-Head and Æon Flux. Many of the animations came from work created by luminaries such as Art Spiegelman, Peter Bagge, and Charles Burns.
The Episodes From Seasons One, Two, and Three
