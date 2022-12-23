The Last Surviving Member of the Vince Guaraldi Trio Plays ‘Linus & Lucy’ With His Jerry Granelli Trio in 2014

The late Jerry Granelli, who up until 2021 was the last surviving member of the Vince Guaraldi Trio, performed the iconic jazz song “Linus and Lucy” with the Jerry Granelli Trio in 2014 for the East Coast Music Hour with Bill Roach. Granelli had been playing this particular tune since its original 1965 broadcast.

