Philosopher Alan Watts Explains That Life Is Not a Journey Because the End is Not the Primary Goal

In an elightening, brilliantly illustrated episode of After Skool, British philosopher Alan W. Watts eloquently explains that life should not be considered a journey because end is not the primary goal, unlike that of travel, which is all about getting there. Rather life is like a piece of music or a dance; tasks in which the doing is far more important than reaching the end. “Life is a gift.”

Because we simply cheated ourselves a whole way down the line. We thought of life by analogy with a journey with a pilgrimage which had a serious purpose at the end the thing was to get to that end success or whatever it is or maybe heaven after you’re there. But we missed the point the whole way along it was a musical thing and you were supposed to sing or dance while the music was being played.

