Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Librarian Superhero Action Figure Inspired by Seattle Author Who Encourages Everyone to Read

by at on

443 Shares
Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Librarian Action Figure Flying

Online novelty retailer Archie McPhee has released a wonderful Librarian Action Figure, which portrays the bibliosoph as a superhero who promotes literacy as a super power. The company’s Director of Awesome, David Wahl explained that the figure was based on “America’s Librarian” Nancy Pearl. Although the figure has a detachable cape, the reality is that a hero doesn’t need to wear a cape to be heroic.

Talk about underappreciated! In a world where information swirls around us like a tornado, librarians are there to keep it all organized for us and let us know about the best of it. The Librarian Action Figure is an homage to those warriors of the printed (and electronic) word. Based on Seattle librarian Nancy Pearl, this hard vinyl 3-3/4″ figure has a removable cape that symbolizes how much of a hero a librarian really is. It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a librarian!

Wahl posted an informative twitter thread to explain their reasoning behind making it.

The LIbrarian Action Figure

Librarian Action Figure Cape

Librarian Action Figure Books

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips

443 Shares
Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Loading...
Related Laughing Squid Posts

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we may receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy