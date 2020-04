Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Peruvian illustrator Jose Arias-Jota decided that he wanted to improve his “mastery of hair in Cinema 4D”, so he participated in the 36 Days of Type 2020 challenge. For this challenge, he took the letters of the English alphabet and turned them into smiling, fuzzy monsters.

This year I took on the 36 Days of Type 2020 challenge and made a series of kind and furry characters.

via Colossal