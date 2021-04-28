An Incredible LEGO Waterfall River Table

Woodworker Nick Zammeti, who previously built a giant colored pencil made out of many colored pencils and a playable ukulele, also made out of colored pencils, left the writing instruments behind and created an amazing waterfall table. This incredible table used epoxy resin and 10,000 LEGO bricks in order to create the illusion of flowing water. Zammeti also embedded lights and a small television into the table. According to Zammeti, this project was certainly one of a kind.

This was a massive project for me and I used thousands of Legos for this one. There is so much detail in this River Table and I haven’t found anyone that’s made one like this yet so it’s kind of a unique build.