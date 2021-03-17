A Yummy Stop Motion Animation Showing the Preparation of a LEGO Triple Layer Cheesecake

Animator Tomosteen has created a very enticing stop motion video that shows the preparation involved in making a personal size LEGO triple layer cheesecake. Each of the ingredients started off as real but turned into LEGO bricks as soon as they were manipulated. Tomosteen started off with the cracker crust before moving onto the vanilla, lemon, and chocolate layers. After a final sear, the cheesecake was thoroughly enjoyed.

