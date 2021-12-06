Man Builds Snowy Backyard Forest for a Giant LEGO Train to Deliver Holiday Presents to His Cats

British vlogger and cat adorer Half-Asleep Chris built an incredible snowy forest in his backyard for his giant LEGO train to ride through in order to deliver presents for cats Bella and Ralph.

Chris had previously built the train in April of 2021 and let it run free throughout his house and his garden. He also put in a water feature for the train to conquer.

For this project, Chris took much of what he did and put a snowy holiday spin onto it. He also planted a small “forest” of evergreen trees that he sprayed white and built an ice cave out of LEGO bricks.

Built a Giant LEGO Train in a Snowy Forest! I built the ultimate winter adventure for my LEGO Cargo Train, including a REAL forest inside a giant snowglobe, a LEGO winter village, a storybook tunnel, an ice cave, a gingerbread village, and even the northern lights!

Here’s Chris’ original build.

I built a 100m Lego train track around my entire house and garden, including up the stairs, through a swimming pool, through a light tunnel, and through a rainforest dome.