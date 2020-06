Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Bebop (previously) has created a tasty stop-motion animation showing all the preparations involved in making an extra-large homemade LEGO pizza. The dough was expertly thrown, rolled out, and shaped, a sprinkling of olive oil and canned tomatoes were then spread on top along with slices of pepperoni, onion, and olives. The pie was then put into the oven to bake and served warm.