An Amazing Automated LEGO Pancake Factory

The creative people behind The Brick Wall built an amazing automated LEGO Pancake Factory that cracks eggs into a bowl, mixes in the milk and flour, and then pours the batter into a waiting pan oiled by a separate LEGO robot. Another LEGO robot flips the pancake for proper cooking. When each pancake is done, the robot takes it out of the pan and delivers it directly to the plate.

Imagine breakfast time and a Lego robot cooks and delivers your favorite pancake breakfast meal. Now you can have that with The Brick Wall invention.

via The Awesomer